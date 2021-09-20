Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb re-aggravated ankle injury vs. Jaguars

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb re-aggravated the ankle injury that prevented him from playing in Week 1 during a 23-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed during his media availability on Monday that Chubb’s injury is to the same ankle that has had lingering problems this offseason.

Fangio said there is not a timeline yet for Chubb’s return. If the outside linebacker misses upcoming games, Malik Reed will start in his place. Reed totaled eight sacks while filling in for an injured Von Miller last season.

Elsewhere on the injury front for Denver, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season with a pectoral injury.

NFL Network reported Monday that Jewell is out for the year with a torn pectoral muscle, but the team has not yet confirmed that news.

Justin Strnad will start at linebacker in the place of Jewell.

