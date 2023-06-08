Broncos OLB Baron Browning undergoes knee surgery

This news might partially explain why the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran pass rusher Frank Clark on Thursday.

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery “to repair a partially torn meniscus,” according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that Browning, 24, is expected to return to the field during training camp and be ready to play by Week 1.

While Browning is sidelined, Clark will likely step in as a starter across from Randy Gregory. Behind them, Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto will provide additional depth.

If Browning is unable to get back up to speed quickly, Clark would be a strong candidate to start in Denver’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. The soon-to-be-30-year-old Clark started 15 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, totaling five sacks.

Browning was healthy for 14 games last season, recording 24 tackles, eight quarterback hits and five sacks in eight starts. Once healthy, he will be the team’s projected starter across from Gregory in 2023.

