Broncos OLB Baron Browning impressing as a pass rusher

Baron Browning clips vs. Indianapolis Colts

-Browning won in nearly every way imaginable against some weaker OT's

-Browning/Chubb loop was run repeatedly on 3rd downs to great success

-Spins, ghosts, speed to power, the hand swipes, and some of the best snap jumps of the year pic.twitter.com/QZwVxAHqZX — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) October 9, 2022

After placing Randy Gregory on injured reserve with a knee injury, the Denver Broncos turned to second-year defender Baron Browning.

Browning played as an inside linebacker out of necessity last season but the team moved him to outside linebacker — his more natural position — this spring. Browning made his first career start as an edge rusher last week and he did not disappoint, totaling six quarterback hits, five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Browning was credited with 10 pressures on his 20 pass-rush snaps against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday. His pressure rate of 50% and win rate of 60% were the best single-game totals since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus, a website that tracks advanced NFL stats.

Granted, Browning and his teammates were going up against a dismal Colts offensive line, but those totals are still fantastic.

Browning looks like a natural rushing off the edge and it has become quite clear that moving him to the outside was the right decision. Denver will miss Gregory, but Browning appears to be more than capable of stepping up.

