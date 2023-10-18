Broncos OLB Baron Browning a candidate to return from PUP list this week

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) seems to be on track to return to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Browning, 24, went on the reserve/physically unable to perform list this summer after undergoing knee surgery. He returned to practice as soon as he was eligible on Oct. 4, but he has not yet been activated from the PUP list.

Browning has been limited at practice over the last two weeks as the Broncos get him back into football shape. Players returning from a significant injury are typically given a few weeks to get up to speed even after they have recovered from the injury.

Now that he has two weeks of practice under his belt, Browning might be on track to return to the 53-man roster this week. If he’s a full participant in practice this week, Browning will undoubtedly return in time for Week 7.

After trading Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers and releasing Frank Clark, Denver’s top remaining pass rushers on the active roster are Nik Bonitto (5.5 sacks) and Jonathon Cooper (4 sacks). Browning — arguably the team’s most talented edge defender — could be added to the mix soon.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire