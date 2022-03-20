  • Oops!
Broncos OL Randy Gregory blasts Cowboys' 'toxic' fanbase, 'bad faith' owners

Zach Crizer
·2 min read
More than a few Dallas Cowboys fans aren't happy about outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly backing out of his Cowboys contract last week and then signing an almost identical deal with the Denver Broncos instead. But Gregory spent some time personally correcting the record on social media Sunday morning. He started by tweeting, "Y'all opinions don't pay my bills."

Not shockingly, angry Cowboys fans replied to that tweet. But Gregory was monitoring his mentions, and let a few of them know that their version of how everything went down between him and the team isn't his version. Oh, and he let them know how he really feels about them.

Randy Gregory lets Cowboys fans know how he really feels about them. (Yahoo Sports)
Randy Gregory lets Cowboys fans know how he really feels about them. (Yahoo Sports)
Randy Gregory tells a Cowboys fan that he doesn&#39;t know what he&#39;s talking about when it comes to Gregory&#39;s contract. (Yahoo Sports)
Randy Gregory tells a Cowboys fan that he doesn't know what he's talking about when it comes to Gregory's contract. (Yahoo Sports)

Gregory clearly doesn't feel the need to walk softly around Cowboys fans anymore, but the response to his tweet wasn't all bad. There were more than a few people supporting him, and he appreciated it.

But with all the bridges he's burning, it's probably safe to bet that Gregory won't be returning to the Cowboys anytime soon.

