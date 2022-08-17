Broncos OL Netane Muti out 3-4 weeks after knee surgery
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) isn’t the team’s only player set to miss several weeks with an injury.
Broncos guard Netane Muti is also recovering from a knee injury.
Nathaniel Hackett confirmed before Monday’s practice that Muti had a knee procedure, and the coach said the offensive lineman will be sidelined for “a couple more weeks.”
The surgery was “early last week” and the recovery timeline is be 3-4 weeks, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. So in the best-case scenario, Muti could potentially return in time for the team’s Monday Night Football season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.
Muti already seemed unlikely to win a starting job, but this all but guarantees he’ll be a backup to begin the year.
Right now, Dalton Risner is starting at left guard with Quinn Meinerz at right guard. Graham Glasgow is the team’s top backup swing guard/center, and Muti will provide additional depth at guard once he’s healthy again.
