Broncos OL Billy Turner ‘getting back into the groove of football’

After missing all of training camp with a knee injury, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner was activated off the physically unable to perform list this week, making him eligible to practice.

Turner is way behind his teammates from a physical standpoint, but he’s been taking mental reps all summer and he spent three years in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense with the Green Bay Packers. So while he’ll have to work up his fitness, Turner should have a pretty good understanding of the offense.

“I know what it takes to go and play a game for 60 minutes against any team in this league,” Turner said Monday. “It’s not a mental aspect as much as it is the physical and the timing part — getting back into the groove of football.

“These other guys out here have had a two-and-a-half to three-week head start on me. It’s time to pick up and recover that ground as I go on as quick as possible.”

Once he’s fully recovered, Turner will presumably compete for the starting right tackle spot. He can also play as a guard, but the Broncos have good depth inside, so Turner might be most helpful at tackle.

Denver’s coaching staff is hoping that Turner will be good to go in time for the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire