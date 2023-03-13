Broncos to give OG Ben Powers a four-year, $52 million deal. Grade: B+

Through Sean Payton’s history as a head coach and offensive shot-caller, he’s relied on tough, mobile, smart offensive guards who could maul at the line of scrimmage, and get to the second and third levels to eliminate defenders on screens and in the run game. Payton’s Broncos may lose Dalton Risner in free agency, so it was out to the open market to find that guy on the open market.

It was the choice of Payton and Broncos general manager George Paton to avail themselves of former Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers, who they will sign to a four-year, $52 million deal with 28.5 million guaranteed.

Last season, the 2018 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma had an outstanding season, allowing just one sack, one quarterback hit, and 11 quarterback hurries in 633 pass-blocking reps, and proving more than able to just beat people up in the run game in a highly complex ground attack.

It’s a lot of money for a team that has already made a weird decision to pay former 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey a ton of cash, but Powers is far more a sure thing than a risk. The Broncos have experienced this already.

As much as the Mike McGlinchey signing has me wondering WTF with the Broncos, the Ben Powers deal is pretty sweet. Powers is a mauler who can get things done at the second level, and he fits what Sean Payton needs in guards — Peyton prioritizes that position. pic.twitter.com/wVFyNXvrJU — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire