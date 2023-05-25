Broncos offseason roster: No. 95, DL Elijah Garcia

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at first-year defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, No. 95.

Before the Broncos: Garcia (6-5, 302 pounds) played college football at Rice, totaling 188 tackles (13.5 behind the line), six sacks and four pass breakups in five years (43 games). He was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent last spring. After failing to make the Rams’ 53-man roster, Garcia started his rookie season on L.A.’s practice squad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Garcia off the Rams’ practice squad last December and he played in 18 snaps in two games late in the season, totaling one tackle. He is now considered a “first-year” player because players need six appearances in a year for it to count as an accrued season.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Garcia won’t be a favorite to make the team’s active roster given his low position on the depth chart, but he’ll get an opportunity to compete for a spot this summer. Unless he makes a big leap in Year 2, Garcia seems more likely to make the practice squad than the 53-man roster in 2023.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire