Broncos offseason roster: No. 93, DL D.J. Jones

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at seventh-year defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

Before the Broncos: Jones (6-0, 305 pounds) was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Ole Miss. He totaled 126 tackles (including 23 behind the line), nine quarterback hits and seven sacks in five years (61 games) with the 49ers to begin his career.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Jones as a free agent to a three-year, $30 million contract in 2022. In his first season with the Broncos, Jones totaled 34 tackles, six pass breakups, four quarterback hits and two sacks in 15 games last fall. Jones changed his jersey number from 97 to 93 this offseason.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Jones is a lock to make the team and he’s essentially a lock to start on the defensive line this season. The biggest question is what his primary position will be. Denver can line Jones up either as a defensive end or as a nose tackle in its 3-4 defense.

