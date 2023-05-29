Broncos offseason roster: No. 90, DL Jordan Jackson

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at first-year defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, No. 90.

Before the Broncos: Jackson (6-4, 294 pounds) played college football for the United States Air Force Academy, totaling 130 tackles (27 behind the line), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble in three seasons (36 games). He was picked by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of last year’s NFL draft but failed to make their 53-man roster. Jackson spent his rookie season on the Saints’ practice squad in 2022.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract in January and he officially joined the 90-man offseason roster in March. Because he did not play in any games last year, Jackson is considered a “first-year” player even though he is entering his second season.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Jackson won’t be a favorite to make the active roster, but the Broncos will have several spots up for the grabs on the defensive line this summer so he will get an opportunity to compete for a role. Jackson seems to be a quality practice squad candidate who has an outside chance to make the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire