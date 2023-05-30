Broncos offseason roster: No. 89, Brandon Johnson

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at second-year wide receiver Brandon Johnson, No. 89.

Before the Broncos: Johnson took advantage of an extra year of COVID-19 eligibility following five years at Tennessee and he played a sixth season at UCF in 2021. In his final college season, Johnson caught 38 passes for 565 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent last spring. After the receiver suffered an ankle injury, the Broncos took a risk and waived him to try to get him back on their practice squad. Johnson ended up clearing waivers and Denver was able to re-sign him to the practice squad. He was later added to the active roster and appeared in seven games last year, catching six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Johnson was a training camp favorite last summer and if not for his injury, the receiver might have made the Week 1 roster as a rookie. Now healthy again, Johnson should have decent odds of making the team. The Broncos do have a deep wide receiver depth chart, though, so Johnson’s spot isn’t a lock. If he doesn’t end up on the 53-man roster, Johnson will be a top candidate for the practice squad.

