Broncos offseason roster: No. 84, TE Chris Manhertz

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at ninth-year tight end, Chris Manhertz, No. 84.

Before the Broncos: Manhertz (6-6, 235 pounds) is a grizzled NFL veteran. Manhertz is an alumnus of Canisius College, before his professional career began with the Buffalo Bills in 2015. After playing for the New Orleans Saints from 2016-2017, Manhertz spent time with the Carolina Panthers from 2017-2020.

With the Panthers, Manhertz played in 67 games (starting 26), where he caught 12 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. Manhertz then moved south, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Using primarily as a blocker, Manhertz played in 34 games (starting 21 games) and caught 12 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown in two seasons with the Jags.

Broncos tenure: Manhertz signed with the Broncos on a two-year, $6 million deal in March of 2023, with the option for Denver to pick up the second year of the contract.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: The Broncos tight end room is extremely crowded in 2023. Of all the tight ends on the roster at the moment, Manhertz by far is the most battle-tested of them all. Despite his seniority, it may come down to who the Broncos like more between Albert Okwuegbunam and Manhertz when they trim the roster down to 53 players this summer. Due to his blocking ability, Manhertz seems to be the early favorite.

