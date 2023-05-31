Broncos offseason roster: No. 83, WR Marvin Mims Jr.

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims, No. 83.

Before the Broncos: Mims, (5-11, 281 pounds) was a force to be reckoned with at the University of Oklahoma. As a member of the Sooners, Mims played for three years, where he racked up catches and touchdowns. In 2020, Mims led all Big 12 receivers with nine touchdowns. In 2021 and 2022, Mims topped the Big 12 in yards per reception (22 yards per reception in 2021, 21.2 yards per reception in 2022). At the 2023 NFL combine, Mims ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, posted a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump.

Broncos tenure: Mims was the first Bronco selected in the 2023 NFL draft in the second round (63rd overall).

Chance to make the 53-man roster: As a second-round pick, Mims is a lock to make the team. The Broncos traded into the second round to select Mims and give another speedy target to quarterback Russell Wilson. Mims joins fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler among the team’s big-play threats in 2023. If Mims stays healthy, there is a chance he will become a key part of Denver’s downfield attack in 2023 and beyond. Mims also figures to make an instant impact on special teams as the team’s new returner.

