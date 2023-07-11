Broncos offseason roster: No. 52, OLB Marcus Haynes

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at rookie outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, No. 52.

Before the Broncos: Haynes, (6-4, 251 pounds) made a name for himself at Old Dominion University, where he was a four-year player. In 2018, Haynes played in all 12 games during the season, recording seven tackles and two sacks. In 2019, Haynes upped his total tackles to 21, including 6.5 tackles for loss, along with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

After the 2020 COVID-19-affected year where Old Dominion did not have any games, Haynes bounced back in 2021, with six starts at defensive end, playing in 13 games. He recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks, 28 total tackles (14 solo, 14 assisted), two passes defended and a forced fumble that fall.

Haynes then had a career year in 2022, recording highs in tackles (47 total, 21 solo, 26 assisted), tackles for losses (7.5) and passes defended (3), all while totaling 4.0 sacks and forcing one fumble.

Broncos tenure: The Denver Broncos signed Haynes as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Haynes has a slim chance of making the 53-man roster, according to Broncos Wire’s 2023 projected depth chart. Haynes will get an opportunity to impress during training camp and preseason, and he might be a candidate for the practice squad.

