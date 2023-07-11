Broncos offseason roster: No. 50, ILB Jonas Griffith

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at third-year inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, No. 50.

Before the Broncos: Griffith (6-4, 250 pounds), played linebacker at Indiana State from 2016-2019. As a member of the Sycamores, Griffith recorded a total of 382 tackles (200 solo, 182 assisted), 28.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 44 career games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Griffith received three All-American honors, leading the nation with 7.4 solo tackles per game, and ranking fifth nationally with 12 tackles per game. In 2019, Griffith was named First-Team All-MVFC at linebacker, when he finished with 106 tackles, and became the third player in Indiana State history to record more than 100 tackles in consecutive seasons.

Griffith was a member of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad in 2020 and was later traded to the Broncos along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick in the NFL draft.

Broncos tenure: In 2021, Griffith became a big part of the defense. Griffith started four games that season, playing in 13 contests overall. Griffith finished with 46 tackles (22 solo, 24 assisted), recovered one fumble and had four tackles for loss.

2022 was much of the same for Griffith, who unfortunately missed the second half of the season with a broken foot. Before his injury, Griffith racked up eight starts in nine games, an interception, 46 tackles (26 solo, 20 assisted) and three quarterback hits.

Advertisement

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Denver’s linebacker corps are tackling machines. Griffith is almost certain to make the roster as a backup behind Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell in the middle of the defense. Griffith could have a big year if he stays healthy. Even if he never emerges as a full-time starter, Griffith will be an important rotational linebacker for the Broncos.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Watch Patrick Mahomes get rear-ended by Von Miller in a golf cart

Broncos offseason roster: No. 52, OLB Marcus Haynes

Javonte Williams on status for Week 1: 'It’s up to the Broncos'

Broncos offseason roster: No. 55, OL Kyle Fuller

Deion Sanders hires ex-Broncos OC Pat Shurmur for CU's staff

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire