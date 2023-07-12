Broncos offseason roster: No. 49, ILB Alex Singleton

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at fifth-year inside linebacker Alex Singleton, No. 49.

Before the Broncos: Singleton (6-2, 240 pounds) has had quite a football journey. After playing college football at Montana State, he went undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft and signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a college free agent. He went on to spend time on the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings as a rookie.

After his first season in the NFL, Singleton was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 CFL draft and the linebacker decided to play in Canada. Singleton went on to earn CFL All-Star recognition in 2017 and 2018. He was named the league’s Defensive MVP in 2017 and won a Grey Cup (Canada’s Super Bowl) in 2018.

After three seasons in the CFL, Singleton returned to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He appeared in 42 games in Philly from 2019-2021, earning 19 starts. Singleton totaled 137 tackles in his final season with the Eagles in 2021.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Singleton to a one-year deal in 2022 and he was originally expected to serve as a key special teams player while getting rotational snaps on defense. Singleton ended up starting 12 games at inside linebacker due to injuries at the position and he led the Broncos with 163 tackles. After an impressive first season in Denver, Singleton was rewarded this offseason with a three-year contract extension.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: Singleton is a lock to make the team and he will likely start next to Josey Jewell as one of the team’s top two inside linebackers in 2023.

