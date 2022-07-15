Broncos offseason roster: No. 33, RB Javonte Williams

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at second-year running back Javonte Williams, No. 33.

Before the Broncos: Williams (5-10, 220 pounds) was a standout running back at the University of North Carolina. In 2020, he rushed for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. Pro Football Focused named Williams its 2020 ACC player of the year due to his prowess on the field. At the 2021 NFL combine, Williams ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash. He was then picked by Denver in the second round of the NFL draft.



Broncos tenure: Williams made an immediate impact as a rookie last season. He would finish the season playing in 17 games and starting in one, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 43 passes for 316 yards and three more scores. He crossed the 100-yard mark twice as a rusher, including 102 yards in his lone start.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Williams’s spot is secure for the roster. But the real question will become, will the Broncos employ another two-headed rushing attack?



Williams and fellow running back Melvin Gordon both came close to 1,000 yards in 2021, with Gordon finishing with 918 yards. However, Gordon is 29 years old, and Williams is 22. Will the rushing attack slowly but surely lean more into going through Williams? Only time and his performance will tell.

