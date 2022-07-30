Broncos offseason roster: No. 14, WR Courtland Sutton

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at fifth-year wide receiver Courtland Sutton, No. 14.



Before the Broncos: Sutton (6-4, 216 pounds) spent four years at Southern Methodist University. He played wide receiver for three seasons after his first season as a defensive back before taking a medical redshirt. In his last two seasons, Sutton totaled 2,231 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. His on-field production and size allowed Sutton to become a steal in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Broncos tenure: Sutton has been a vital part of the Broncos’ offense and should be a cornerstone moving forward. In 2019, Sutton garnered his first Pro Bowl selection after catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Sutton expected another monster season in 2020, but he tore his ACL in his first season appearance in Week 2 after catching three passes for 66 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he returned healthy for the 2021 NFL season, playing in all 17 games with 776 yards and two touchdowns on 58 catches.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: Sutton should be the leading man for the Broncos and their new, Russell Wilson-powered attack this season. He’s a lock to make the team and star on offense this fall.

