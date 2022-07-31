Broncos offseason roster: No. 13, CB Michael Ojemudia

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at third-year defensive back Michael Ojemudia, No. 13.

Before the Broncos: Ojemudia (6-1, 200 pounds) earned his stripes at the University of Iowa, where he became a three-year starter and garnered Second-team all-Big Ten his final season there (2019).

Ojemudia had the right size for the Broncos to take a chance on him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. He also showed top-tier speed at the NFL combine by running a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.

Broncos tenure: Ojemudia enjoyed a productive rookie season, playing in all 16 games while totaling 62 tackles and six pass deflections.

By his second season in 2021, Ojemudia was surpassed on the depth chart and injured for a majority of the season. He was activated from injured reserve in December and played in two games to close the season as he worked his way back from injury, totaling 11 tackles and two pass deflections.

Chances to make 53-man roster: We currently have Ojemudia projected to make the team as a backup to Pat Surtain, who had a standout rookie season in 2021. Because he’s an outside cornerback behind Surtain and Ronald Darby on the depth chart, Ojemudia may not see the field much unless there is an injury, but he’ll be aiming for a bounce-back year in 2022.



Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire