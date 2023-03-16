Broncos officially announce 6 free agent signings

The NFL’s new league year started at 2:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday, marking the official start of free agency.

It felt a bit anticlimactic because most of the NFL’s biggest free agents already agreed to terms with teams on Monday and Tuesday. Those deals did not become official until Wednesday, but it was just a formality.

The Denver Broncos, for example, agreed to terms with six free agents on Monday and two more on Tuesday. Since the start of the new league year, the team has officially announced six of their signings so far, and the rest will be announced soon.

Denver has confirmed the signings of OL Ben Powers, QB Jarrett Stidham, OT Mike McGlinchey, TE Chris Manhertz, LB Alex Singleton and DL Zach Allen so far. Three more players — RB Samaje Perine, FB Michael Burton and CB/KR Tremon Smith — just have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s before their deals become official.

The Broncos also brought back three of their exclusive rights free agents on one-year tenders: punter Corliss Waitman, offensive lineman Quinn Bailey and linebacker Jonas Griffith.

Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s free agent signings, including both the official and not-yet-quite-official contracts.

1. OL Ben Powers

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

2. QB Jarrett Stidham

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

3. OT Mike McGlinchey

Contract: 5 years, $87.5 million

4. TE Chris Manhertz

Contract: 2 years, $6 million

5. LB Alex Singleton

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Contract: 3 years, $18 million

6. DL Zach Allen

Contract: 3 years, $45.75 million

7. RB Samaje Perine (not yet official)

Contract: 2 years, $7.5 million

8. FB Michael Burton (not yet official)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Contract: 1 year, $1.31 million

9. CB/KR Tremon Smith (not yet official)

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 2 years, up to $5.5 million

The Broncos might have a few more signings on deck — perhaps including some in-house moves — but the bulk of the team’s heavy lifting in free agency seems to be done. We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency signings on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire