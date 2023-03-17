Broncos officially announce all 10 free agent signings

The formalities are complete.

The Denver Broncos have officially announced the arrivals of ten unrestricted free agents, and all ten players have officially signed their new contracts with the team.

The Broncos added OL Ben Powers, QB Jarrett Stidham, OT Mike McGlinchey, TE Chris Manhertz, DL Zach Allen, RB Samaje Perine, FB Mike Burton and CB/KR Tremon Smith. Denver also re-signed in-house free agents LB Alex Singleton and DB P.J. Locke.

The Broncos spent $235.1 million in the first round of free agency, and it seems that the biggest splashes might be done. Denver could have a few more budget moves in store, though.

Here’s a quick recap of all the team’s 10 free agent signings.

1. OL Ben Powers

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

2. QB Jarrett Stidham

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

3. OT Mike McGlinchey

Contract: 5 years, $87.5 million

4. TE Chris Manhertz

Contract: 2 years, $6 million

5. LB Alex Singleton

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Contract: 3 years, $18 million

6. DL Zach Allen

Contract: 3 years, $45.75 million

7. RB Samaje Perine

Contract: 2 years, $7.5 million

8. FB Michael Burton

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Contract: 1 year, $1.31 million

9. CB/KR Tremon Smith

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 2 years, up to $5.5 million

10. DB P.J. Locke

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Contract: TBA, presumably one year

After filling some significant holes in free agency, the Broncos now have five picks to use in next month’s NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire