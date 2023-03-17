Broncos officially announce all 10 free agent signings
The formalities are complete.
The Denver Broncos have officially announced the arrivals of ten unrestricted free agents, and all ten players have officially signed their new contracts with the team.
The Broncos added OL Ben Powers, QB Jarrett Stidham, OT Mike McGlinchey, TE Chris Manhertz, DL Zach Allen, RB Samaje Perine, FB Mike Burton and CB/KR Tremon Smith. Denver also re-signed in-house free agents LB Alex Singleton and DB P.J. Locke.
The Broncos spent $235.1 million in the first round of free agency, and it seems that the biggest splashes might be done. Denver could have a few more budget moves in store, though.
Here’s a quick recap of all the team’s 10 free agent signings.
1. OL Ben Powers
Contract: 4 years, $52 million
2. QB Jarrett Stidham
Contract: 2 years, $10 million
3. OT Mike McGlinchey
Contract: 5 years, $87.5 million
4. TE Chris Manhertz
Contract: 2 years, $6 million
5. LB Alex Singleton
(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Contract: 3 years, $18 million
6. DL Zach Allen
Contract: 3 years, $45.75 million
7. RB Samaje Perine
Contract: 2 years, $7.5 million
8. FB Michael Burton
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Contract: 1 year, $1.31 million
9. CB/KR Tremon Smith
(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 2 years, up to $5.5 million
10. DB P.J. Locke
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Contract: TBA, presumably one year
After filling some significant holes in free agency, the Broncos now have five picks to use in next month’s NFL draft.