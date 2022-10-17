The Broncos activated rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and safety Justin Simmons from injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

They also elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football.

Dulcich and Ojemudia went on injured reserve ahead of the season opener, while the Broncos placed Simmons on IR following the Broncos’ first game. Simmons injured his quadriceps.

Dulcich injured his hamstring during training camp, while Ojemudia injured an elbow.

Ojemudia’s return will help make up for the loss of cornerback Ronald Darby to a season-ending ACL tear in last week’s loss to Indianapolis. Ojemudia will provide depth behind Pat Surtain II and rookie Damarri Mathis.

The Broncos’ starting long snapper, Jacob Bobenmoyer, injured his wrist against the Colts. Fraboni won the job in tryouts last week.

He played collegiately at Arizona State and went to training camp with the Texans in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He also played in the United States Football League.

Broncos officially activate Greg Dulich, Michael Ojemudia, Justin Simmons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk