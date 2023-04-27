Broncos have offered Kareem Jackson a contract

Free agent safety Kareem Jackson received an offer from the Broncos a week ago, he told Mike Klis of 9News.

Jackson wasn’t enticed enough to sign, though he hopes to work something out soon, per Klis.

Jackson has spoken with Broncos coach Sean Payton about a return to Denver, which would reunite Jackson with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph was Jackson’s defensive backs coach in Houston from 2011-13.

Jackson, 35, initially signed a three-year, $33 million contract with Denver as a free agent in 2019. After two years and $22 million, he accepted a pay cut to $5 million in 2021 and $2 million in 2022.

He has played 61 games with the Broncos, starting all 61, and served as a co-captain each of the past two seasons.

In 17 games last season, Jackson totaled 94 tackles and three passes defensed.

