Broncos have an offer on the table for safety Kareem Jackson

The Denver Broncos offered a contract to free agent safety Kareem Jackson last week, the veteran defensive back told KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis on Wednesday.

Jackson did not reveal specifics of the deal, but it is presumably a one-year contract near the league minimum. Last season, the Broncos gave Jackson a one-year contract worth $2 million.

For a player with 13 years of experience, the minimum salary in 2023 is $1.165 million. It’s probably safe to assume Denver’s offer falls somewhere between $1.165 million and $2 million.

Klis reported Wednesday that the offer hasn’t enticed Jackson enough to accept it, “at least not yet.” Jackson, 35, wants to have a deal soon, though, so it’s possible the safety might make up his mind after the NFL draft this week.

Jackson, a team captain, has started 61 games for the Broncos over the last four seasons, playing across from Justin Simmons. If he returns in 2023, Jackson might transition to a rotational role if Caden Sterns emerges as a starter this summer.

