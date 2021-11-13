Broncos will have a new offensive play caller vs. Eagles

The Denver Broncos’ offense will have a new play caller for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has entered COVID-19 protocol and will not be available in Week 10, the team has confirmed. Shurmur, who joined the team last year, is Denver’s usual play caller.

With their offensive coordinator unavailable this week, the Broncos will turn to quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, the team announced.

Shula has plenty of experience calling plays from his 11 years as an offensive coordinator in the NFL with three different teams. He called plays for the Carolina Panthers in 2015 when quarterback Cam Newton took home NFL MVP awards.

Shula coached under Shurmur with the New York Giants from 2018-2019, and he joined Shurmur in Denver last year. He is the son of legendary NFL coach Don Shula, the winningest coach in league history.

After a strong showing against the Dallas Cowboys’ defense last week, the Broncos’ offense will look to continue their good form in their first game under Shula against Philadelphia.

List

Broncos add a quarterback, make several other roster moves

List