Broncos’ offense needs to improve in two areas

The Denver Broncos offense has been good this season, but it could be better.

The Broncos are averaging 25.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NFL. Pretty good.

Denver has also converted nine field goal attempts, tied for the most in the NFL. That reflects well on kicker Brandon McManus, but it’s not a good sign that the offense has been stalling that often.

Only 42.86% of the team’s red zone trips have ended in touchdowns, which represents the sixth-worst percentage in the league. Not good.

The Broncos are also only 13-of-37 on third down attempts, the ninth-worst conversion rate (35.1%) in the NFL. Pretty bad.

Denver’s offense has done enough to win thus far, but when the Broncos face better opponents, the team’s red zone offense and third-down efficiency will need to improve.

“Yeah, that’s concerning, and it’s frustrating,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Sunday when asked about the team’s lack of touchdowns from good field positions. “It pisses you off when it happens, but we’ve been much better in the red zone this year overall.

“Obviously today we had to settle for the field goal the one time and then we fumbled one time, but I feel a lot better about our red zone offense.”

This week, Denver’s offense will face a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed opponents to score TDs on 60% of their red zone trips.