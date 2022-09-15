Broncos’ offense looks sharp — minus the turnovers

The Denver Broncos’ new-look offense looked sharp under quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett in the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Denver’s offense totaled 433 yards, with an average of 5.2 yards per carry and 7.5 yards per pass. Those are solid numbers that show the Broncos had no problem moving the ball.

The problem was punching it in.

Denver fumbled the ball at the goal line twice and lost it both times. Those two fumbles were 14-point swings in a game decided by one point.

Going forward, the Broncos’ offense will be just fine, provided they protect the ball.

“I think the name of this game is any time you play, it’s about the turnover battle,” Wilson said after a 17-16 loss. “You’ve got to win that.”

Wilson is confident that the mistakes from Week 1 will be cleaned up.

“Just didn’t go our way [today],” the quarterback said. “Guess what? There are 16 more games to go and there is a lot more football to play. I’m looking forward to what we can do.”

