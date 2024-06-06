Broncos offense should get a boost with WR Troy Franklin

After selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in April, the Denver Broncos used a fourth-round pick to select his favorite receiver, Troy Franklin.

Franklin has the size (6-2, 176 pounds) and speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash) that the Broncos like in an outside receiver, but he has the versatility to move around the field. The fact that he played with Nix in college is a bonus.

“We see him as an outside ‘Z,’” Payton said of Franklin’s position after the draft. “He has really good speed. He is a guy we were really impressed with at the line of scrimmage. We also had the combine and even at Bo [Nix]’s private workout he was there. We probably had a little bit more exposure [to him]. There was a lot more coincidence to that [drafting Oregon’s QB and WR]. That is just how this draft unfolds sometimes. There was a really unique player with a high grade, call it two rounds over, that is sitting there by himself.”

The Broncos moved up to the top of the fourth round to make sure they were able to land Franklin on Day 3 of the draft.

“He is real quick out of his cuts,” Payton continued. “Some players, maybe versus bump and run, that can be problematic. Some players excel versus it. He is one of those guys that has really quick feet and he can run. George [Paton] and I were watching Bo and we are seeing the results of this player. Certainly our scouts and coaches had him graded [higher than his draft spot].

“When you watch his tape, some players like [Devaughn] Vele are going to play in traffic more and be contested ball catchers. Some players are guys that are going to separate and play differently. He did a really good job with yards after the catch. We saw a lot of explosive plays. That value stood out when we left here last night. The big question was if there was going to be a partner the next morning at the other end that is willing to do a deal. We were lucky enough to find one.”

Franklin averaged 17.1 yards per reception in his final season with the Ducks, racking up yards after the catch. That YAC ability will be a great addition to Denver’s offense.

“Yes, especially in the fourth round,” Payton said during rookie minicamp last month. “He can run, and you saw that today. He’s an eager learner, he’s excited. He’s a player that is going to play inside these numbers, but he’s a player that obviously can play outside these numbers … we’re anxious to work with him, excited to work with him.”

Franklin, 21, will return for mandatory minicamp next week before a summer break. The rookie receiver and his teammates will be back on the field in late July for the start of training camp, followed by preseason in August. Fans will get their first look at Franklin in game action against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11.

