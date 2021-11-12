Broncos’ OC Pat Shurmur likely out for Sunday vs. Eagles

Broncos likely without top offensive coach Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Broncos are expecting to be without their top offensive coach and play caller when they host the Eagles on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is in NFL COVID-19 protocols, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio confirmed to reporters in Denver. He found out about Shurmur on Friday morning. NFL Network first reported the news about Shurmur.

Fangio was asked if Shurmur is definitely out.

“Don’t know yet for sure, but we have to prepare as if he’s not available,” he said.

Fangio said he knows who will call the plays in Shurmur’s absence but wouldn’t divulge that information. The most likely candidate seems to be quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, who has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the Panthers and Giants.

This is just the latest COVID-19 issue with the Broncos this week. As of Friday, the Broncos had four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: OL Austin Schlottmann, QB Drew Lock, CB Michael Ojemudia, LB Justin Strnad.

Shurmur, 56, has been the Broncos’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. With a defensive head coach in Vic Fangio, Shurmur is the top-ranked offensive coach in the building.

Shurmur has had a couple stints with the Eagles. He coached under Andy Reid from 1999-2008 in various roles and was Chip Kelly’s offensive coordinator during his three years as the Eagles head coach. Shumur also finished the 2015 season as the Eagles interim head coach after Kelly was fired.

Last week, the Broncos scored a season-high 30 points in a big win over the Cowboys in Dallas. On the season, the Broncos have averaged 20.7 points per game, ranking them 22nd in the NFL.

