Broncos OC Justin Outten couldn’t be happier with Russell Wilson

In the last two offseasons, the Denver Broncos hired GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett (and OC Justin Outten), traded for Russell Wilson and they now have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

The moves point toward the team making a Super Bowl run in theory. But games are played on the field, not on paper. There’s also a human element. What separates humans from robots, as Naval says, is our ability to understand things — and people — not just memorize and occupy a surface-level understanding.

Good thing for Broncos Country, Hackett’s man, Outten, and Wilson are two peas in a pod. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Outten broke down what makes him so happy to work with Wilson.

“He does all the right things,” Outten said. “He’s a pro’s pro. He’s a leader deep down inside. He wants the best for himself, but he also wants the best for the team. With his work habits, it’s rubbing off on those other guys which is exciting. You can’t beat that.”

He’s a QB first, but Wilson also has elements of a player-coach role.

“He’s a really good thinker and outside the box as well,” Outten said. “He’s always looking for the best interest of the offense and not just himself. He points out the strengths of the receivers, the tight ends, the backs, and the offensive line. He’s almost a coach on the field which is really fun.”

The NFL draft starts Thursday night. But in the first round, Outten and the rest of Broncos Country are watching Wilson highlights. The team has nine picks, though, starting Friday, including five in the first four rounds. Check out a Wilson highlight below:

With the 9th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Broncos select Russell Wilson, quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. Big fan of this move. Wilson has all of the intangibles and combines top tier arm talent with an ability to make off platform throws. pic.twitter.com/x3oMF9enNc — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) April 28, 2022

