Broncos OC Joe Lombardi ‘really happy’ with QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos have a new offensive coordinator in Joe Lombardi this year. His biggest task in 2023 will be helping head coach Sean Payton get quarterback Russell Wilson back on track.

Lombardi was asked at the end of minicamp last week what it will take for Wilson to have a bounce-back season this fall.

“I think a lot of things,” Lombardi said. “Injuries are always a big deal. As you look at what happened last year, a lot of it was injuries. So, it’s about staying healthy. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but for June 14, we’re really happy with where he’s at. There’s some muscle memory that we have to overcome. He’s used to doing things a certain way and we’re presenting a new way of doing things.

“He shows up every day ready to work. He’s the same guy every day — same attitude, and he’s really fun to work with. I think the answer for him is what the answer is for everyone. Work hard every day, get your fundamentals down and understand what you’re trying to accomplish. So far, it’s been really good.”

Entering his 12th year in the NFL, Wilson might have some bad habits that are hard to shake. He might also have tendencies from his previous offenses that aren’t necessarily “bad,” but are different from what Payton and Lombardi aim to install this summer.

For the 34-year-old quarterback to have a comeback season, he will need to work hard this offseason to fix the areas of his game that Payton and Lombardi have identified. We don’t know if Wilson will be able to make those fixes, but we do know he has a hard-working mentality.

The coaching staff and supporting cast are in place for Wilson to revive his career. Now it’s up to him to take advance of the opportunity.

