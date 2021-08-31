Broncos make numerous cuts on way to 53-man roster, according to reports

Aug. 30—The Broncos cut 15 players Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports by 9News and NFL Network, as the deadline for the original 53-man roster quickly approaches.

All 32 NFL teams must choose their 53 players by 2 p.m. Tuesday, which is why the Broncos have already made several moves. Most notably, Denver cut wide receivers Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland and Kendall Hinton, who became known for being the Broncos' emergency quarterback last season after all three of their quarterbacks missed Week 12 due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The three receivers were likely fighting for one spot, along with Trinity Benson, who is likely a lock to make the team.

Other players who have been cut include guard/center Austin Schlottmann and linebacker Curtis Robinson, who both will be strong candidates to make the practice squad. The Broncos also cut cornerback Saivion Smith, who was fighting to be one of the five or six cornerbacks taken. Now, that battle appears to be down to Nate Hairston, Parnell Motley and Kary Vincent Jr.

Here's the full list of who the Broncos have cut so far, according to multiple reports:

QB Brett Rypien

WR Kendall Hinton

WR Tyrie Cleveland

WR Seth Williams

RB Stevie Scott III

TE Austin Fort

TE Shaun Beyer

OL Austin Schlottmann

OL Drew Himmelman

FB Adam Prentice

DL Isaiah Mack

CB Saivion Smith

LB Curtis Robinson

CB Mac McCain III

OLB Derrek Tuszka