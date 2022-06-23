The Broncos’ entire 2022 draft class has signed.

Today Denver announced that fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike signed their rookie contracts, and that means every player the Broncos drafted has now signed.

Mathis is a cornerback from Pittsburgh who was selected with the 115th overall pick. One pick later, the Broncos took Uwazurike, a pass rusher and four-year starter at Iowa State, at No. 116 overall.

Despite trading their first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson deal, the Broncos had nine draft picks, and G.M. George Paton has said he liked the depth available to his team.

Broncos have now signed their entire draft class originally appeared on Pro Football Talk