Broncos not shy about reminding everyone of perfect record vs. Cam Newton

The Denver Broncos have Cam Newton's number.

The New England Patriots quarterback has played against the Broncos four times in 10 seasons as an NFL player, and he's now 0-4 after losing 18-12 in Sunday afternoon's Week 6 game at Gillette Stadium.

Newton's three previous losses to the Broncos happened over the first nine years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, most notably a Super Bowl 50 defeat during the 2015 campaign.

The Broncos weren't shy about reminding everyone of their success against the former league MVP. They fired off this tweet after their latest victory:

We’re now 4-0 against Cam Newton. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Li5Ny8QoOJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2020

Sunday was Newton's first game since Week 3. He missed the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

The long layoff likely played a role in Newton's struggles versus the Broncos defense Sunday. He completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for just 157 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was sacked four times.

The Patriots and Broncos are both 2-3 through five games. New England will be back in action Sunday afternoon when it hosts the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.