Broncos not happy with missed penalty on Chiefs' game-winning drive

Patrick Mahomes raised his burgeoning star even higher on Monday with a fourth-quarter rally to top the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

With the Kansas City Chiefs trailing 23-20 late in the game, Mahomes led a remarkable drive that included a pair of huge third-down conversions, one with a stunning left-handed throw while Von Miller was draped on him.

Big play sets Chiefs up in scoring position

The second conversion on a third-and-seven resulted in a 35-yard gain on a downfield pass to Demetrius Harris that set the Chiefs up at the Broncos’ 11-yard line.

Play should have been blown dead

But there was a problem. That play should never have happened. The Chiefs let the play clock tick down to zero before the ball was snapped, which should have resulted in a whistle and a five-yard penalty on Kansas City.

But the whistle was not blown. Instead of what should have been third-and-12, the Chiefs were set up with a first down in the red zone.

While the refs didn’t catch the penalty, the Broncos certainly did. And they weren’t happy after the game.

Brandon Marshall: ‘How do you miss that?’

Linebacker Brandon Marshall put things succinctly on the missed call. Basically, the offending official had one job to do. And he didn’t do it.

Brandon Marshall on the blown delay of game call. “How do you miss that?” pic.twitter.com/dGU5TU1Xm4 — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 2, 2018





“The ref came into the huddle and said that, you know, that that’s his one job, and he just missed it,” Marshall said. “And so one of our players was like if that’s his one job, how did he miss it? Then he tried to say that he was also looking at the quarterback.

“I don’t know man. How do you miss that? That’s crazy.”

Vance Joseph disagrees with official’s assessment

Head coach Vance Joseph took a more diplomatic, fine-repelling approach when asked if he talked about the missed call with the official.

“I did and he said he looked up and up at a zero, and the ball was gone,” Joseph said. “I disagree. I disagree.”

It was a big blown call at a critical juncture of a Monday night game. In a season defined in part by officiating controversies, add this one to the growing list.

