Broncos will not have fans at home games after Sunday

Rising COVID-19 rates around the country have led several teams to reverse course on having fans in attendance and the Broncos are adding their name to that list.

The team has sent a letter to season ticket holders informing them that this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins will be the final home game with fans in attendance this season.

“Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans,” the team said in the letter. “Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching.”

The Broncos have been allowing 5,700 fans to attend games. That will remain the case this weekend despite increased reactions on the size of gatherings in Denver that are going into effect on Friday.

The Ravens and the Washington Football Team made similar announcements this week.

