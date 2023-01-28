Broncos not eligible for mandatory ‘Hard Knocks’ nod in 2023

Each year, the NFL can force a team into being featured on Hard Knocks, HBO’s popular show that follows a team through training camp and preseason. There is a catch, though, as only teams that meet certain stipulations are eligible to receive a mandatory nod from the NFL.

Teams who have made the playoffs within the last two years can’t be forced into the show. Neither can teams who have featured on the show within the last ten years, or teams with a new head coach.

The Denver Broncos are on a seven-year playoff drought and they have never been featured on Hard Knocks before, but they will have a new head coach. That means the NFL can’t force the Broncos into an appearance.

Teams can volunteer, but Denver has declined to do so in the past (and they did an in-house production similar to the show last offseason). Of course, the team’s new ownership group might want to shine a spotlight on their franchise, but history suggests the Broncos won’t volunteer in 2023.

