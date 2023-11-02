Broncos nominate Randy Gradishar for 2023 Salute to Service Award

The Denver Broncos named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist Randy Gradishar as their 2023 Salute to Service Award nominee on Tuesday. The award is sponsored by USAA.

According to a press release from the team, Gradishar has been instrumental in leading the franchise’s efforts to the military community.

Gradishar, the son of a World War II veteran, has participated in three United Service Organizations (USO) tours to troops in Iraq, Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Gradishar works as the Outreach Coordinator at Mt. Carmel Veteran’s Service Center nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs, helping active-duty military personnel make the difficult transition to civilian life.

Previous winners of this award include current Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and former Broncos Ben Garland and Andrew Beck.

This honor is just a small part of what has been a significant year for the Broncos’ Ring of Famer. In addition to being named Denver’s Salute to Service nominee, Gradishar was named as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist by the Senior Committee in August. His selection as a finalist by the Committee is almost certain to be seconded and set in bronze by the Hall of Fame’s voting committee the week before Super Bowl LVIII.

