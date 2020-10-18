The latest threat to today’s Broncos-Patriots game came yesterday, with the news that Denver running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive. But it appears that the Broncos have avoided a larger outbreak.

The Broncos got no new positives from the round of testing conducted yesterday, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

There were concerns about Modkins because he had been at practice with the team on Thursday and Friday before testing positive. Modkins’ son, a Broncos coaching intern, had also been with the team but went into isolation when his father tested positive.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Patriots today in a game that was delayed from last week because of the outbreak on the Patriots.

Broncos have no new positive tests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk