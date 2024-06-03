Broncos NFL Draft grades: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah 76th overall

The Denver Broncos dip into NFL bloodlines in order to help out a struggling pass rush with the selection of Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss near the top of the third round.

Elliss projects as an immediate role player in a Denver defense that is desperate for help off the edge to get to the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Given their lack of star power at the position, Elliss could potentially be the locked in starter from week one.

A refined player with an enormous pass rushing tool box, Elliss made the most of having a former NFL player as both his coach and father at Utah. Elliss has a motor that won’t quit and will bring some of the more technical aspects of getting to the quarterback to the defense early on in his career. His physical upside is a bit limited but Elliss does fit a need in Denver.

Grade: B-

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire