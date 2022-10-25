Broncos’ next international game will likely be played in Mexico

Jon Heath
·1 min read

After hosting the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 7, the Denver Broncos are now set to catch a flight to England to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 8.

After facing the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, the Broncos will play at least one more international game sometime between 2023 and 2028 (all NFL teams are required to play at least one international game every eight years).

The most likely location for Denver’s next international game after London is Mexico, which is the team’s new International Home Market Area.

The NFL announced last year that “the league will use its best efforts to ensure clubs play their international games in their international HMAs, where possible.” So, if possible, the Broncos’ next international game will be played in Mexico.

Eight other teams have Mexico as their HMA: the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Sometime between now and 2028, Denver will likely play one of those teams in Mexico City.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

