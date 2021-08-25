Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater starting quarterback

Two of the Raiders’ opposing quarterbacks were very much decided going into this season. Chiefs have their MVP and Super Bowl-winning QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers have their reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year QB Justin Herbert. The questions were surrounding who the Broncos would be trotting out at QB. Drew Lock? Teddy Bridgewater? Justin Fields? Aaron Rodgers?

They had their shot at Fields in the draft and passed on him. Rodgers ended up sticking with the Packers for another season at least, so that option was out. So, it was between Lock and Bridgewater who they added this offseason to compete with Lock.

Today the Broncos announced their decision — Teddy Bridgewater has won that battle and will be the starter.

The former first-rounder started 15 games for the Panthers last season. He went 4-11 in those games, throwing for 3733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 92.1 passer rating. Compare that to Drew Lock who went 4-9 in 13 starts last season, throwing for 2933 yards with 16 TDs to 15 Int with a 75.4 passer rating.

Whether the Broncos went with Bridgewater or Lock, it’s good news for the Raiders. The bad news would’ve been had they been smart enough to draft Justin Fields or lucky enough to land Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they go with a bridge QB. So to speak.

