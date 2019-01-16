Broncos name Ed Donatell defensive coordinator

The Broncos have named Ed Donatell as their defensive coordinator.

Donatell, who has 28 years of NFL experience, worked with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in Chicago the past four seasons. Donatell served as the Bears’ secondary coach while Fangio worked as Chicago’s defensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The two also worked together in San Francisco from 2011-14.

“Ed’s been an integral part of top-10 defenses for six of the last eight seasons in two different places, and he’s a great fit to be our defensive coordinator,” Fangio said in a statement. “Having worked very closely with him for a number of years, Ed has a strong understanding of the entire defense from the front end to the back end with the defensive backs being his specialty. He’s a very good teacher and believes in the fundamentals in the classroom and on the field. We’re thrilled to add Ed to our coaching staff and welcome him back to the Broncos.”

In Chicago, Donatell coached a pair of first-team All-Pro selections in cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson.

Donatell returns to coach the Broncos for the third time in his career. He previously coached Denver’s secondary from 1995-99, winning two Super Bowl rings, and again from 2009-10.