What Broncos must do to make '21 season a success 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down what the Denver Broncos must do to make the 2021 season a success. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona have agreed to a new five-year deal that would keep the forward at the club with a significant pay cut, ESPN reported.
Jimmy Johnson knows the challenge facing friend and former colleague Urban Meyer as the latter makes the jump from college to the NFL.
A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ teammate in Green Bay, and he just spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. And Hawk doesn’t see Rodgers being anywhere other than Green Bay this season. Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers was competitive about his recent golf match against Tom Brady, and that Rodgers is [more]
Deion Branch responded to bold claims made by Cassius Marsh this week.
Tom Brady seemed to hit a nerve.
Dwayne Haskins faces no charges for the altercation with his wife on July 3.
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis first crossed paths at a high school track meet, and more than four years later, they're both competing in Tokyo.
The College Football News Preview 2021 preseason college football rankings with top players, games, and predicted finishes for all 130 teams
The NFL didn't record sacks until 1982, but a new unofficial tally gave Jets legends Mark Gastineau and Joe Klecko a boost.
The Washington Football Team will have a new name and logo in early 2022. It won't be Warriors. Here are six possibilities.
For the first time in nearly 10 years, Julio Jones won't be Matt Ryan's primary target. The Falcons dealt away their iconic superstar over the offseason, cementing Calvin Ridley as the team's new No. 1.
Packers WR Davante Adams will be bringing a brand new Lamborghini Urus to training camp this year.
Former Reds announcer Marty Brennaman replied to an apology Stephen A. Smith made and wished his son's employers "had been as forgiving."
The expansion of sack statistics from before the stat became official in 1982 has allowed the stellar 1978 season of former Detroit Lions star Al “Bubba” Baker to get the credit it deserves. While pre-1982 sack numbers remain unofficial for league history purposes, the 23.0 sacks by Baker during his rookie season in Detroit would [more]
Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way. Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ [more]
As a team competing for the Super Bowl, the Browns could be impacted by the Aaron Rodgers drama playing out this offseason.
Brooks Koepka had a solid breeze behind him when he stepped to the tee at the par-4 10th hole.
For the first time in 15 years, the Saints are going to have a new quarterback.
Fantasy drafts will be here before we know it and were here to help. Heres our list of NFL players poised to have top-tier seasons this year.
It will cost them a lot of money and could lead to legal action, but the Dodgers can't wait any longer. They need to get rid of Trevor Bauer immediately.