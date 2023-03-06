Broncos moving forward with Russell Wilson: ‘No rearview mirrors’

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a season to forget in 2022, and new coach Sean Payton has already started making changes to the QB’s routine.

Wilson’s personal QBs coach will no longer be in the facility, and Wilson likely won’t have as much influence with the new coaching staff as he had under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.

Wilson received a lot of deserved criticism for his play last year, but the Broncos are hoping Payton can help get the QB back on track in 2023. To do that, Payton wants to put last season in the past and completely look forward.

“At some point, we will digest the all-22 or you guys will digest the all-22 [from last year],” Payton said at the NFL combine. “For me and this team, when we get into the offseason, I’m going to park a car with no rearview mirrors. …

[R]earview mirror and side-view mirrors, those will all be gone. We have to get past all those difficult things. It was a tough year. … Everything gets looked at closely, including the coaching. We’ll have a way of doing business. I think it’ll be what I’m familiar with and best for the players.”

All the drams from last season — both on and off the field — is behind us. Wilson and Denver’s staff are moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire