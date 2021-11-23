Broncos moved up in projected 2022 NFL draft order during their bye week

The Denver Broncos didn’t lose in Week 11 (they were on a bye), but the results of other games helped the team move up one spot in the projected order of picks for the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s a look at the current order of the top 15 picks, courtesy of Tankathon.com.

The Broncos currently have 11 picks to use in next year’s draft, including five selections in the first three rounds. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver go after a quarterback with those extra picks in 2022, either by trading for an established veteran or by trading up for a QB prospect during the draft.

The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

List

5 free agent quarterbacks Broncos should consider in 2022

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List