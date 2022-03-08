Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s impending move from Seattle to Denver is the biggest news of the day in the NFL and it’s impact has already been felt in sports books.

The Broncos had moved up and down in futures betting for the Super Bowl LVII title since the end of the 2021 season. They opened as long shots in the +4000 range at most books and then saw their odds improve to around +1600 with news that they were in the running for Aaron Rodgers.

Signs that Rodgers would remain with the Packers moved them back down the board. Those signs were confirmed on Tuesday, but it wasn’t long before the Broncos were back on the rise on the back of the Wilson deal. They’re now up to +1200 at most major sports books, which puts them behind only the Chiefs, Bills, Packers, and Rams in most places.

Wilson’s MVP odds have also improved as a result of the trade. He’s in the +1200-to-+1500 range at most major online operations, which is up considerably from where he sat while still on track to play for the Seahawks.

Broncos move up list of Super Bowl favorites with Russell Wilson news originally appeared on Pro Football Talk