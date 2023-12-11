Broncos move to 7-6 with 24-7 win over Chargers

The Broncos won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Chargers 24-7 on Sunday.

Denver moved to 7-6, and Los Angeles fell to 5-8 in losing its fourth game in the past five.

The Chargers lost starting quarterback Justin Herbert to a right finger injury late in the first half. He took a hit from Zach Allen with 3:11 left in the second quarter on a fourth-down incompletion and left for the training room.

Herbert watched the second half from the sideline, with his right hand tucked into the pocket of his hoodie.

He finished Sunday 9-of-17 for 96 yards and an interception that led to a one-play, 3-yard drive for the Broncos, and he took four sacks. Easton Stick replaced Herbert and went 13-of-24 for 179 yards and lost a fumble.

The Chargers did score their first touchdown since the fourth quarter of Week 12 on Austin Ekeler's 3-yard touchdown run with 10:37 left in the game. But it was too little, too late.

The Chargers gained 283 yards, went 0-for-12 on third down, 1-of-6 on fourth down and 1-for-2 in the red zone.

The Broncos gained 322 yards.

Russell Wilson went 21-of-33 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and an interception; Courtland Sutton caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown; and Javonte Williams rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.