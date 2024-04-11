Broncos might have accidentally leaked their new alternate logo

Just a few days after the Denver Broncos released a funny teaser video emphasizing no uniform leaks, a potential leak has hit the Internet.

A Broncos season ticket holder who goes by “richiejakobe” on Reddit shared a screenshot on Thursday that shows a modernized throwback “D” logo that is displayed on an official team graphic promoting “Club 1977” at their stadium.

Richiejakobe said in a Reddit comment that the team emailed them a link for more information on “Club 1977.” When the fan clicked the link, the official website showed the existing logo alongside a modernized throwback “D” logo. That throwback logo has since been removed from the website.

The Broncos are set to unveil their new uniforms on April 22. It looks like they might have accidentally leaked their alternate "D" logo early: https://t.co/DEha71MyxM pic.twitter.com/G5Sj1I1GPP — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) April 11, 2024

Interestingly, the “D” logo appears to exactly match a concept design that was created by graphic artist Drew Kauffman of Empery Designs in 2019. Broncos Wire has reached out to Kauffman for comment but has not yet heard back at time of publication.

It’s possible that the Broncos might have bought the design from Kauffman to use as their new alternate/throwback look, but that’s merely speculation. It’s also possible that richiejakobe altered the screenshot, but that would be an elaborate hoax.

We’ll get definitive answers when the new uniforms are unveiled on April 22, but Denver might have accidentally (or intentionally?) leaked a new logo early. Stay tuned for updates.

